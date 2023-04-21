Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $493.26

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.26 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 452.50 ($5.60). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 472 ($5.84), with a volume of 34,054 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.89) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

