VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CSF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 4,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $59.73.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
