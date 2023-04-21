Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.53

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 34765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

Vinci Increases Dividend

About Vinci

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.