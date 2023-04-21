Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $240,177.15 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,310,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,773,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.
  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11.
  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,042,287.00.
  • On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $2,056,881.00.
  • On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $2,283,762.32.
  • On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,794,422.68.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.