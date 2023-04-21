Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $240,177.15 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,310,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,773,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,794,422.68.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.