Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $3,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after purchasing an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.