Virtu Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 145,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,738. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.