Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 147,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.