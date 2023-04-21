Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.