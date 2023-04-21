Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.63. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 90,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

