Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Up 6%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 2,625,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,663,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 540,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.