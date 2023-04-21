Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.65

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.61. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 156,006 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Featured Stories
