VRES (VRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.92 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. VRES has a total market cap of $84.92 million and $111.20 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,271.86 or 1.00042617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03250621 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $476.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.