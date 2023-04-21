Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.75.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

VMC opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average is $173.93.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.