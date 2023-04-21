W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $2.10 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.