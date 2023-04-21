W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $206,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $907.80. 107,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $846.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $912.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

