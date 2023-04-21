W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 13,648 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,457,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,323,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

