W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,645 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. 914,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

