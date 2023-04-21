W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 420 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

