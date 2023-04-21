W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.86. 1,247,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,541. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

