Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,260,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,285,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

