Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1,103.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

