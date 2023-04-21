Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,840,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 151.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 374,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.81 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.