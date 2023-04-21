Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,840,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 151.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 374,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.81 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Read More
