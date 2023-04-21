Wealth Effects LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastly by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.