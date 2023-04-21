Wealth Effects LLC Has $226,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

