Wealth Effects LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.14 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SCYNEXIS

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

