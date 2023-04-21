Wealth Effects LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SCYNEXIS Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.14 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.