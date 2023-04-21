Wealth Effects LLC Purchases New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 734.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.55 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.