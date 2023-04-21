Wealth Effects LLC Purchases New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 734.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.
YETI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.55 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49.
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
