Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,389 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 200.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,088,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

