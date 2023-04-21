Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.
Webster Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 63,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.