Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 63,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

