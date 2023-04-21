Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 63,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

