Wedbush Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $29.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,682 shares of company stock valued at $605,834. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 106,015 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

