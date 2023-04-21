Wedbush Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $55.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

