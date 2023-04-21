Wells Fargo & Company Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $145.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

