Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

OVV stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

