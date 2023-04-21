Wells Fargo & Company Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $215.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.
Equifax Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Equifax stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
