Wells Fargo & Company Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $41.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

OMF stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

