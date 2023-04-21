Wells Fargo & Company Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $51.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

