Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

