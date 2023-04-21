Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.81.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
