Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.93.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.