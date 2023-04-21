Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

