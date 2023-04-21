White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,414.98

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,414.98, but opened at $1,444.35. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,444.35, with a volume of 1,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,415.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,396.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

