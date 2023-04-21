White Pine Investment CO Buys Shares of 113,217 X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 113,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 505,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,552 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDEF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,661. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

