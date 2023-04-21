White Pine Investment CO Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 260,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.