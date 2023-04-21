White Pine Investment CO Has $6.66 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

