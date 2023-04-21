White Pine Investment CO Purchases 333 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 188,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.59. 405,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.