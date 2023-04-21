William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %

WMPN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

