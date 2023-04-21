William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %
WMPN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.52.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.
