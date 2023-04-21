Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of WLFC opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a PE ratio of 415.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

