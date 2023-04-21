WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.5 %

WSC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

