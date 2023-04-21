Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 6.0% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

