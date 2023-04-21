Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.48. 442,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

