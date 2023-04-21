Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,663.75. 66,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,539.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,207.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.